People view the work 'Royal Valkyrie' by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelo during the media preview of Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People view works during the media preview of Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People view the work 'Seven Trollies, Six and a Half Stools, Six Portraits Eleven Paintings and Two Curtains' by British artist David Hockney during the media preview of Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A man looks at the work 'The Queen' by artist John Humphries is displayed during the media preview of Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Britain June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Every year the Royal Academy of Arts in London throws its doors open for the summer exhibition, a colorful blast of contemporary art that has brought together 1,300 selected artworks from some of the world's best-known creatives in a show that this year was coordinated by iconic English artist Grayson Perry, an epa-efe photojournalist enjoying a sneak preview Tuesday reported.

This eclectic show, which is in its 250th edition, has something on offer for a variety of gallery goers: from a behemoth asymmetrical chandelier-like installation by Portuguese Joana Vasconcelos, to Tracey Emin's 1995 piece "There's a Lot of Money in Chairs," to a distorted yet realistic bust of Queen Elizabeth II by John Humphries.