Every year the Royal Academy of Arts in London throws its doors open for the summer exhibition, a colorful blast of contemporary art that has brought together 1,300 selected artworks from some of the world's best-known creatives in a show that this year was coordinated by iconic English artist Grayson Perry, an epa-efe photojournalist enjoying a sneak preview Tuesday reported.
This eclectic show, which is in its 250th edition, has something on offer for a variety of gallery goers: from a behemoth asymmetrical chandelier-like installation by Portuguese Joana Vasconcelos, to Tracey Emin's 1995 piece "There's a Lot of Money in Chairs," to a distorted yet realistic bust of Queen Elizabeth II by John Humphries.