Ballet dancers Marianela Nunez (R) of Argentinia and Vadim Muntagirov of Russia, both members of the London-based 'Royal Ballet' company, pose for photographers as they present the 'Swan Lake' ballet at the Royal Opera House in Madrid, Spain, July 17, 2018. EFE- EPA/VICTOR LERENA

London-based 'Royal Ballet' company's British choreographer Liam Scarlett (L), dancers Vadim Muntagirov from Russia and Marianela Nunez (C) from Argentina, Director Kevion O'Hare and Madrid Royal Opera House's artistic director Joan Matabosch (R) pose for photographers as they present the 'Swan Lake' ballet at the Royal Opera House in Madrid, Spain, July 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/VICTOR LERENA

Twenty years have passed since the last Royal Ballet production was staged in Madrid's Teatro Real. On Tuesday EFE spoke with the choreographer behind the Royal Ballet's new version of "Swan Lake" which seeks to offer the Spanish audience a more "human" production focused on its character's development.

British choreographer Liam Scarlett, 32, is in Madrid presenting the production to be performed at Madrid's Teatro Real between 18-22 July; six performances headlined by the current Royal Ballet prima ballerina, Argentinian dancer Marianela Nuñez, and by Russian dancer Vadim Muntagirov.