Visitors look at "Minerva in Her Study" by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Visitors look at "Woman Selling Came From a Stall" by Gabriel Metsu in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Visitors look at "Young Woman seated at a Virginal" by Johannes Vermeer in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Paintings by the Dutch masters of the 17th century hung in Moscow's Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts ahead of an exhibition collecting works from the Leiden Collection, as seen in images released Tuesday by epa.

"The Age of Rembrandt and Vermeer," set to open Tuesday, gathers 83 works from the Netherlands' golden age of painting, when master artists like Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer were creating works that have become some of the most important in Western art history.