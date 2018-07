Edith Clever as Jedermann's mother (L) and Tobias Moretti as Jedermann perform on stage during a rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Jedermann (Everyman) at the Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 18, 2018 (issued July 19, 2018). EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Peter Lohmeyer as death performs on stage during a rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Jedermann (Everyman) at the Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 18 2018 (issued July 19 2018). EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Johannes Silberschneider as Glaube (L), Mavie Hoerbiger as Werke (back, C) and Hanno Koffler as 'Teufel' (devil, R) perform on stage during a rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Jedermann (Everyman) at the Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 18, 2018 (issued 19 July 2018). EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Stefanie Reinsperger as Buhlschaft (L) and Tobias Moretti as Jedermann perform on stage during a rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Jedermann (Everyman) at the Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 18, 2018 (issued 19 July 2018). EFE-EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The stage in front of the Salzburg Cathedral during a rehearsal of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's Jedermann (Everyman) at the Domplatz square in Salzburg, Austria, July 18, 2018 (issued 19 July 2018). The play Jedermann, one of the highlights of the Salzburg festival, which was established in 1920, runs from 20 July to 30 August 2018. EFE- EPA/ANDREAS SCHAAD EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Austrian town of Salzburg on Tuesday was 24 hours away from its 2018 Festival, a drama and music extravaganza brimming this year with hubris, erotica, vengeance, and passion; a recurring theme in many of its featured dozens of operas, theatrical productions, and classical concerts.

From July 20 till Aug 30, the 2018 Salzburg Festival will return to Mozart's hometown which last year revolved around the theme of power and this year's edition focuses on human passion.