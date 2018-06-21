Photo showing some works from the exhibition 'Spain: 500 years of painting from the museums of Madrid' at the San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio, Texas, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Pascual

The director of the San Antonio Museum of Art Katie Luber (R) speaks with the curator of the exhibition 'Spain: 500 years of painting from the museums of Madrid', William Keyse Rudolph, during the opening ceremony of the exhibition, San Antonio, Texas, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Pascual

Visitors contemplate some of the works of the exhibition 'Spain: 500 years of painting from the museums of Madrid' at the San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio, Texas, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Pascual

Photo showing some works from the exhibition 'Spain: 500 years of painting from the museums of Madrid' at the San Antonio Museum of Art, San Antonio, Texas, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Pascual

The San Antonio Museum of Art inaugurated this week an exhibition of Spanish paintings from the museums of Madrid, an exhibition that echoes, through the paintings of Velazquez, Goya, El Greco and Picasso, the Spanish traditions that also developed in this south-Texan town.

The exhibition, which is part of the celebrations honoring the 300th anniversary of the founding of San Antonio, brings together a selection of more than 40 paintings by the great Spanish masters from the times of the Catholic Monarchs to the beginning of the 20th century.