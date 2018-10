The 11th edition of San Juan Moda will feature Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's latest summer collection on Wednesday, and will offer a first look at some of her newest creations, Tristan Ramirez, one of the Ruiz's sons, told EFE.

Ramirez, who met with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello and wife Beatriz Rossello, said that the event will showcase his mother's "usual colors," as well as display 33 new models, including a collection of heart print swimsuits with stripe trim design.