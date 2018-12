Andy Samberg arrives for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep 17 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Sandra Oh arrives for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sep 17 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th Golden Globes, to be held on Jan. 6, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the organizers said Wednesday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in a statement that Oh and Samberg will replace Seth Meyers, last year's master of ceremonies.