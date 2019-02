Lura performs on stage during the World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) festival in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 15, 2019 (issued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/Jose Alberto Valdés

Chilean band Guachupe perform on stage during the World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) festival in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 15, 2019 (issued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/Jose Alberto Valdés

Lura, performs on stage during the World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) festival in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 15, 2019 (issued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE/Jose Alberto Valdés

The Chilean capital on Friday began its annual date with music, dance and art from all over the world with the latest edition of the World of Music, Art and Dance festival, which returned to the country with a number of activities and workshops.

In its fifth consecutive year, the WOMAD festival is expected to attract around 50,000 visitors to the event held in the Recoleta commune over the weekend.