Satirical artist Kaya Mar carries humorous depictions of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth II at his home in London, Britain, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A United Kingdom-based satirical artist who is renowned for his depictions of politicians has revealed a painting of Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist on Wednesday.

To mark the royal couple's upcoming wedding, Kaya Mar recently completed an artwork showing Harry carrying a spear and wearing a strategically positioned fig leaf while walking alongside Markle, who was shown wearing a wedding dress and veil as she rode a donkey.