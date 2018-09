Image shows Muslim pilgrims circumventing the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al Adha in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug 21 2018. On Sep 25, 2018 Saudi Arabia announced a new visa programme, "Sharek," which seeks to double the kingdom's number of tourists and religious pilgrims. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SEDAT SUNA

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it will issue special visas allowing foreign tourists to attend its sporting or musical events, a strategy aimed at diversifying the kingdom's economy, according to an official statement.

The new Saudi visa programme, called "Sharek," will be launched to coincide with the Formula-E Al Diriyah Grand Prix inaugural race due to take place on Dec. 15, near the capital Riyadh.