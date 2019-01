A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Schiaparelli fashion house launched on Monday a collection drawing inspiration from the late Italian designer's life-long obsession with astrology and the stars, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Palais Garnier, the Paris Opera House, hosted the House of Schiaparelli's cosmic inspired creations for their Spring-Summer 2019 collection.