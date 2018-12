File image of the surrealist sculpture "Lobster telephone" by Salvador Dalí, which can be seen at the exhibition "Surrealism and Design" at Rotterdam's Boymans Museum on Sep 29, 2007. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Robert Vos

Scotland's National galleries announced on Monday its purchase of one of Dali's most acclaimed surrealist artworks after the government, earlier this year, forbade it from being exported outside the UK.

Dali's sculpture "Lobster Telephone" will now go on display at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh, which paid 853.000 GBP ($1.07 million) after the government of the United Kingdom blocked its export license due to artistic and historical considerations.