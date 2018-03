Untitled brass sculptures are on display during the exhibition 'Hans Josephsohn. Existential Structure' at the Museum Folkwang, Germany, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A visitor takes a photo of untitled brass sculptures during the exhibition 'Hans Josephsohn. Existential Sculpture' at the Museum Folkwang, Germany, 29 March 2018. The exhibition will be open for public from 30 March until 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Untitled brass sculptures are on display during the exhibition 'Hans Josephsohn. Existential plastic' at the Museum Folkwang, Germany, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Visitors take a photo of untitled brass sculptures during the exhibition 'Hans Josephsohn. Existential plastic' at the Museum Folkwang, Germany, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Museum-goers to the western German city of Essen would soon have the chance to see more than 70 artworks by Swiss sculptor Hans Josephsohn, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist Thursday.

Among the pieces to go on display would be sculptures and reliefs of various shapes and sizes produced earlier on in the 1950s, as well as later work from the 1990s, according to Museum Folkwang.