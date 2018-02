Artists from Cirque du Soleil's show 'OVO' pose for photographers next to the Bafta nominees 'heads on sticks' seating plan for the upcoming EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 15 February 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The seating plan for the United Kingdom’s annual film and television awards was revealed on Thursday with the help of some acrobats from a world-renowned Canadian circus troupe, as seen in images captured by an epa photojournalist.

Acrobats from Cirque du Soleil, which are expected to give a special performance on the night of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, struck poses alongside photographs of the stars set to attend.