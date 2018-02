Photo provided on Feb. 2, 2018 shows a man sewing a costume for the 2018 edition of Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival, at the Portela samba school, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda.

A man works on an ornament for the 2018 edition of Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival, at the Portela samba school, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda.

An important concern for the 13 samba schools hard at work preparing for the 2018 edition of Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival is to keep prying eyes away from the floats and costumes.

Laboring inside cavernous warehouses spread across an area the size of 10 soccer fields, the seamstresses, mechanics and jacks-of-all-trades who create the extravagant displays that parade through the Sambadrome remain vigilant for spies.