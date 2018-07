View of part an expo in Sao Paulo, opening July 13, 2018, of the many elements of suspense employed by moviemaker Alfred Hitchcock in the long list of thrillers he directed in his lifetime; "Enter at your own risk," reads a poster of this intriguing show. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

The ominous house of Norman Bates, a room hung with dozens of knives and a breathless voice on the other end of the phone - these and many other elements of suspense employed by moviemaker Alfred Hitchcock are revealed in an unprecedented show opening Friday in Sao Paulo.

"Enter at your own risk," reads a poster of this intriguing expo open to the public at the Sound and Image Museum (MIS) in Sao Paulo until next Oct. 21.