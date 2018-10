Colombian singer Shakira performs during a concert as part of her 'El Dorado World Tour', at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 October 2018. Shakira began in Mexico his tour in Latin America, where she foresees two dates in Mexico City and one in Guadalajara and Monterrey, after touring Europe and North America with his most recent world tour, which will culminate on November 3 in Bogota, Colombia. EPA- EFE FILE/JORGE NUNEZ

Seven years after she last stepped onto to a Mexican stage, Shakira brought an audience here to their feet with recent songs and classics such as "Hips Don't Lie."

Neither the delayed start nor the rain storm that raged through the night diminished the enthusiasm of the more than 50,000 people who came together in Mexico City's iconic Aztec Stadium.