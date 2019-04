In an era defined by social media "Shazam," the latest teenage superhero to hit the big screen, documents his feats that soon become viral, the cast told EFE ahead of its launch on Wednesday.

"Shazam" tells the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster child who is suddenly empowered with a magic ability: the gift of being able to transform into an adult superhero after uttering the word "SHAZAM!"