A young boy interacts with illuminated chime bars forming part of an installation titled 'illumaphonium' on display during the i Light Marina Bay Festival in Singapore, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Pictured against the skyline of the financial district, a floral pattern is projected on facade of the Merlion statue as part of a projection display titled 'Elements of Life' during the i Light Marina Bay Festival in Singapore, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Pictured against the skyline of the financial district, a man walks through giant blades of grass forming an installation titled 'Dancing Grass' on display during the i Light Marina Bay Festival in Singapore, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A family of four is silhouetted against panels consisting recycled plastic bottles forming an installation titled 'Transistable Plastic' on display during the i Light Marina Bay Festival in Singapore, 09 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A collection of light sculptures designed by international artists has been installed at Singapore's Marina Bay waterfront as part of a festival showcasing works made from sustainable materials, as documented by an epa photojournalist on Friday.

Among the pieces on display were "Dancing Grass" by South Korean artists Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim, "Transistable Plastic" by Spanish collective Luzinterruptus, and "Illumaphonium" by British artist Michael Davis.