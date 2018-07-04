A picturesque neighborhood on the northern bank of the River Tagus in Portugal's capital was in uproar Wednesday after neighbors discovered that pop star Madonna had been given special privileges which enabled her to park some 15 luxury vehicles at a cheap rate not available to other residents.

The material girl has been given access to municipal land where she can park her fleet for 720 euros ($840) per month, well below the going rate in Lisbon where parking is a nightmare and a private parking spot can cost 120-150 euros a month to rent.