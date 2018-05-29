A file picture dated on Dec. 5, 2012 (reissued May 29, 2018) shows Spanish singer Maria Dolores Pradera, who has died at the age of 93, her family confirmed. EPA/FILE/JJ Guillen

María Dolores Pradera, a film and theater actress who established a career in Spain before becoming one of the most recognized female vocalists in the Spanish language on either side of the Atlantic, has died aged 93, her daughter said Tuesday.

Known for a smooth, contralto voice, Pradera found a niche blending her typically Spanish intonation and accent with Latin American music, including ballads, boleros and waltzes, particularly of Argentinian, Mexican and Venezuelan origin, although she became particularly associated with Peru's renowned songwriter Chabuca Granda and with Mexico's ranchera music.