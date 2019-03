Photo from March 3, 2019 of the Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio in Mexico City. Singer uses the stage to fight machismo in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Photo from March 3, 2019 of the Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio in Mexico City. Singer uses the stage to fight machismo in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Photo from March 3, 2019 of the Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio in Mexico City. Singer uses the stage to fight machismo in Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, better known by her stage name of Paquita la del Barrio, is a woman who was ahead of her time, fighting machismo in Mexico for four decades through her music.

The 71-year-old singer arrived on the local music scene to stay, with her ranchero style and witty titles, and her songs have become an icon in the "Duro y contra ellos" (Hard and against men) genre.