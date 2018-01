A photo dated Jan. 29, 2018, showing a magazine covers that form part of an exhibit in Buenos Aires paying tribute to Argentine folk legend Atahualpa Yupanqui (1908-1992). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Garcia

A photo dated Jan. 29, 2018, showing a photograph that forms part of an exhibit in Buenos Aires paying tribute to Argentine folk legend Atahualpa Yupanqui (1908-1992). EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Garcia

A photo dated Jan. 29, 2018, of Roberto Chavero, the only surviving son of Argentine folk legend Atahualpa Yupanqui (1908-1992), as he poses in front of an image of his late father at an exhibit in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Garcia

The son of Argentine folk music legend Atahualpa Yupanqui says his father's transcendent, humanistic work remains a guiding light for the world a quarter-century after his death.

"He was always a thinker. He reflected on existence and expressed that in songs, coplas (poetic compositions), in poems and verses," Roberto Chavero, Yupanqui's only surviving son, told EFE amid a multitude of items that make up a temporary exhibit in Buenos Aires honoring his father's prolific career.