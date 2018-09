(FILE) Visitors gather in front of Sony's PlayStation booth during the 2014 Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 18, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japanese electronics giant Sony on Wednesday introduced PlayStation Classic, a miniature version of its iconic console released almost 25 years ago.

The PlayStation Classic, which will be available in Japan, the United States and Europe from Dec. 3, will come with HDMI and USB cables, and will be preloaded with 20 "classic titles", the company said on its official PlayStation blog.