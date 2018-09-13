Photo taken Sept. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles showing one of the items in the Robin and Marsha Williams collection of film memorabilia to be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York on Oct. 4, 2018. Shown is the dagger the actor, who died in 2014, used in "Hook." EFE-EPA/ Eugene Garcia

Photo taken Sept. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles showing one of the items in the Robin and Marsha Williams collection of film memorabilia to be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York on Oct. 4, 2018. Shown is the painting "Happy Choppers" honoring the actor's work in "Good Morning Vietnam." EFE-EPA/ Eugene Garcia

Photo taken Sept. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles showing one of the items in the Robin and Marsha Williams collection of film memorabilia to be auctioned by Sotheby's in New York on Oct. 4, 2018. Shown is the wristwatch the actor, who died in 2014, wore in "Dead Poets Society." EFE-EPA/ Eugene Garcia

Sotheby's auction house in Los Angeles is exhibiting a sample of the more than 300 items belonging to actor Robin Williams and his wife Marsha to be auctioned on Oct. 4, a collection that offers an intimate look into the family life of the celebrated actor who died in 2014.

"What is exciting and interesting is that there are items that the family selected and with which they grew up in their home," Sotheby's vice president Nina del Rio told EFE regarding the collection titled "Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams."