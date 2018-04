A member of the public looks at Recollections I, mirror mosaic (estimated value £160,000-200,000) by Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian during a press preview of Sotheby's Middle Eastern Art Week, in Central London, Britain, 20 April 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A member of staff holds a flask from 16th Century Turkey, (estimated value £60,000-£80,000) during a press preview of Sotheby's Middle Eastern Art Week, in Central London, Britain, 20 April 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A member of the public looks at Il Minotauro fa Paura alla Gente per Bene painting (estimated value £280,000-350,000) by Iranian artist Bahman Mohasses, during a press preview of Sotheby's Middle Eastern Art Week, in Central London, Britain, 20 April 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom auction house Sotheby's is set to exhibit more than 200 works of Islamic art produced over the past 1,200 years, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist Friday.

Within the Middle East art week at Sotheby's, four exhibitions and three auctions have been organized showcasing mosaics, tiles and paintings at a central London gallery.