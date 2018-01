A South African member of the Cape Minstrel bands waits for the annual 'Tweede Nuwe Yaar' (Second New Year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Hundreds of thousands of South African band members on Tuesday marched through the streets of Cape Town as part of “Second New Year” celebrations, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist on the scene.

Every year on Jan. 2, thousands of revelers dressed in colorful garb and equipped with a variety of musical instruments take to the city's streets to mark Second New Year, also known as “Kaapse Klopse,” as part of the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival.