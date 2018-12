People dance to music played through wireless headsets at the Secret Sunrise dance session in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A new movement that encourages people to start the day dancing with strangers and friends in a secret location is gaining popularity and followers in South Africa, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Secret Sunrise, a movement which first emerged in Zambia, aims to get people to bounce out of bed straight onto the dance floor to start the day in a joyful and energetic way.