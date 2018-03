Photo provided by Criteria Entertainment showing Colombian singer Steffi Crown, who participated in the Sounds from Colombia showcase at South by Southwest music festival in Austin, United States, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Criteria Entertainment

Photo provided by Criteria Entertainment showing Colombian La Fragua band, who participated in the Sounds from Colombia showcase at South by Southwest music festival in Austin, United States, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Criteria Entertainment

Photo provided by Criteria Entertainment showing Colombian band Cirkus Funk, who participated in the Sounds from Colombia showcase at South by Southwest music festival in Austin, United States, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Criteria Entertainment

Sounds from Colombia took center stage at this year's South by Southwest festival, with a line-up including Ismael Ayende, La Fragua Band, Steffi Crown and Cirkus Funk.

Juan Manuel Osorio, lead singer of Bogota-based Ismael Ayende, said that he was thankful for the opportunity to "represent his country" at the festival.