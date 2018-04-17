South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee attends an awards ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Sep 5, 2011 (issued Apr 17, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean actress Choi Eun-hee, then 82, poses in an undated photo during an interview in Seoul, South Korea, to talk about her meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and her passion for acting. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

South Korean cinema fans were Tuesday mourning the death of 91-year-old actress Choi Eun-hee, who was kidnapped by the North Korean regime for eight years.

She died Monday in Seoul after suffering a prolonged illness, her family reported.