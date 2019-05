The South Korean musical group BTS, which this weekend performed in front of 84,000 people in all at two concerts here in the nation's largest city, was all it took for thousands of young Brazilians to immerse themselves in K-Pop culture.

Beyond the concerts on successive nights at Allianz Parque Stadium, the presentations of Son RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, V and Jungkook were further proof of the impact these seven young musicians are having on the new generations of South Americans.