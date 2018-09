Models present creations during the pushBUTTON show in the BFC Space at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

South Korean firm PushBUTTON hit the runways of London Fashion Week on Tuesday for the first time where designer Seung Gun Park showed off his creations, many of which explore and push the boundaries of gender stereotypes in fashion.

Gun Park has slowly carved out a name for himself in South Korea, where he has been a stalwart of the Seoul Fashion Week.