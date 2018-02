Laborers work on the sculpture 'Elephant' made with lemons and oranges ahead of the 85th Lemon Festival in Menton, France, 16 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A view of the sculpture 'Ganesha' made with lemons and oranges ahead of the 85th Lemon Festival in Menton, France, 16 February 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

The finishing touches to huge sculptures crafted out of citrus fruits were being made Friday as the southern French Riviera town of Menton readied itself for the 85th edition of its "Fête du Citron" ("Lemon Festival"), as witnessed by an epa photographer.

Visitors to the Bollywood-themed festival would be greeted by several parades featuring floats, dancing and music, as well as a "Holi Party" in a nod to India’s popular festival of colors.