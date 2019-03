An undated handout photo made available by Soweto Gospel Choir shows the multi award winning Soweto Gospel Choir performing on stage with their colorful African customs, South Africa. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR HANDOUT

Laughing and joking with each other during a rehearsal in a modest venue in the South African city of Johannesburg, you would never guess that the members of the Soweto Gospel Choir picked up their third Grammy a few weeks ago or that last year they shared a stage with Beyoncé and Eddie Vedder.

That is until they start to sing.