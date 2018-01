Several people visit one of the rooms of the newly renovated Bolivian Art Museum in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President of Bolivia Evo Morales (2R) and the ambassador of Spain in Bolivia Enrique Ojeda (R) inaugurate the Bolivian Art Museum in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President of Bolivia Evo Morales (C) plays an Andean flute during the inauguration of the Bolivian Art Museum in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

President of Bolivia Evo Morales participates in an Andean rite during the inauguration of the Bolivian Art Museum in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Bolivia's National Museum of Art inaugurated Tuesday an additional exhibition space in its Spanish colonial building, restored with the help of Spain as an example of the two countries working together to recover monuments of their common heritage.

"It's heritage from colonial times, we understand that perfectly," said Bolivian President Evo Morales, who noted, however, that "our interest as native peoples is in how to recover our own symbols."