Writers Federico García Lorca, María Teresa León and Rafael Albert Madrid (from L-R) at a Madrid bar in the 1930s. EFE

Madrid celebrates 100 years since renowned poet, playwright, and theater director Federico García Lorca first arrived in the Spanish capital by organizing a series of events aimed at exploring the myriad creative outlets the Spaniard immersed himself in whilst living in the city, organizers of the event said Monday.

"Federico García Lorca: 100 years in Madrid (1919-2019)" will bring Lorca's 1920s swinging Madrid to life through 16 conferences across six different venues with a wide range of international speakers who will explore Lorca the musician, the visual artist, the poet and playwright.