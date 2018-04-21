Spanish literature and art took centerstage in Manila on Saturday during a ceremony to mark the World Book Day in the Philippines, an annual event used by both countries to explore their cultural ties that date back more than three centuries.
The 12th edition of the World Book Day, the biggest until now in terms of activities and literary offerings, was attended by hundreds of visitors at the Ayala Triangle Gardens, one of the biggest parks in the Philippine capital, situated in the Makati district.