A visitor observes one of the exhibitions as part of the 6th edition of DOCfield Documentary Photography Festival, at Palau Robert in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Love comes under the spotlight at a documentary photography festival that started in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday, exhibiting more than 100 featured artists across 23 exhibitions.

Love is celebrated in all its manifestations at the vast photography festival, DOCfield, which includes seven official exhibitions on a route that crosses the city from north to south, 16 shows in guest venues and special events including guided tours and meet and greets with the photographers.