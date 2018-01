Spanish Sagrada Familia Foundation general director, Xavier Martinez, talks with the media in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Jan 3, 2018. Sagrada Familia Basilica increased security measures with metal detectors, scanners, and 12 security agents after last year's terror attack in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Marta Perez

Sagrada Familia Basilica workers stand guard in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Jan. 3, 2018. Sagrada Familia Basilica increased security measures with metal detectors, scanners, and 12 security agents after last year's terror attack in Barcelona. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

GRAF3296. BARCELONA, 08/11/2017.- A group of tourists admiring the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona Spain, on Nov 11, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Enric Fontcuberta

The security measures protecting one of Spain's landmark monuments, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica and the city's most visited monument, have now been beefed-up the monument's management said Wednesday.

The security upgrades include 10 metal detecting arcs, scanners, closed circuit cameras and an additional dozen security agents has boosted on-site agents to 40.