A cameraman stands in front of the painting 'Ronda de noche con porras' by Spanish artist Eduardo Arroyo during the exhibition 'Poetics of Democrac.at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

Visitors look at works on display during the exhibition 'Poetics of Democracy. Images and Counter-Images of the Transition' at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

A visitor stands in front of the work 'Paja prensada a la X' during the exhibition 'Poetics of Democracy. Images and Counter-Images of the Transition' at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chema Moya

A groundbreaking exhibition about counter-culture during the Spanish transition to democracy previewed Monday at a contemporary art museum in Madrid.

"The Poetics of Democracy: Images and Counter-Images from the Spanish Transition," stems from research led by the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid and aimed to unearth the arts and artists that were ignored by the institutional official narrative of Spanish art in the 1970s.