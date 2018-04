Imagen released by the Alhambra and Generalife patronage, presenting the archeological site of a dungeon-silo known as "Silo-mazmorra Grande del Secano", which can now be visited at the Alhambra, Apr 13, 2018, in Granada (Spain). EPA-EFE/Patronato Alhambra

An aerial view of Granada's Alhambra and its Generalife gardens, declared by UNESCO as a World heritage site Apr 29, 2007, in Granada (Spain). EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Molina

The director of the Alhambra and Generalife national museum, Reynaldo Fernández Manzano(2L) presenting the archeological site of a dungeon-silo known as "Silo-mazmorra Grande del Secano", which can now be visited at the Alhambra, Apr 13, 2018, in Granada (Spain). EPA-EFE/Miguel Ángel Molina

The modern custodians of a glittering palace dating back to when Spain was home to Islamic kingdoms announced on Friday they were opening one of its darkest secrets to the public.

The overseeing body in charge of looking after the Alhambra Fortress Palace in the southern city of Granada, and its gardens, said it was opening an underground chamber that was once used as a dungeon.