Children of San Ildefonso boarding school display the winning lottery number of 'El Nino' (The Child) lottery draw in Avila, central Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL SANCHIDRIAN

Spain's El Niño lottery dished out the top prize of 100 million euro ($120 million) on Saturday to holders of the ticket number 5,685, which was sold entirely in the northern city of Bilbao.

All of the winning tickets were sold by one outlet in the Bilbao district of Deusto, while some of them went to a bar in a neighboring area of the city.