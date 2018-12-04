A view of the artwork 'Shedding Sheaths' by Nina Canell at the exhibition 'Architecture Effects' at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

A visitor looks at three sculptures on display at the exhibition 'Architecture Effects' in the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum, Spain, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

A visitor looks at the artwork 'Float Tank 01' (L) by Leong Leong on display at the exhibition 'Architecture Effects' in the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum, Spain, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

The Guggenheim Museum in northern Spain on Tuesday previewed an exhibition that celebrates architecture and its effect on art taking the emblematic building that houses the show as inspiration.

"Architecture Effects," curated by Guggenheim Bilbao's Manuel Cirauqui and Guggenheim New York's Troy Conrad, explores how buildings affect art and society using as a starting point the "Bilbao effect," a term used to explain the way the launch and creation of American architect Frank Gehry's building propelled the local economy and reinvigorated the Basque city.