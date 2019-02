Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem arrives during the screening of "Everybody Knows" and the Opening Ceremony of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Nicholas Hunt/

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (L) and Spanish actor Javier Bardem attend the press conference for 'Everybody Knows' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON/

Spanish actors Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz have been nominated for the best lead role awards at Spain's main annual national movie awards.

For the 33rd edition of the Goya Awards, set to take place on Saturday in the southern city of Seville, two of Spain's most well-known actors are both nominated for their roles in the movie "Everyone Knows" by Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi.