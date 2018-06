Spain's King Felipe VI (L) waves the crowd as he chairs a flying display to mark 75th anniversary of foundation of Spanish Air Forces Academy in San Javier, southeastern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Italian Air Forces Acrobatic Unit 'Frecce Tricolori' takes part in a flying display to mark 75th anniversary of foundation of Spanish Air Forces Academy in San Javier, southeastern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Several members of Spanish Air Forces Skydiving Unit takes part in a flying display to mark 75th anniversary of foundation of Spanish Air Forces Academy in San Javier, southeastern Spain, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillen

Planes, helicopters and military parachutists put on a dizzying aerobatic performance in front of King Felipe VI of Spain for a ceremony Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of Spain's Air Force Academy in the southeast of the country.

Around 300,000 people gathered in the in San Javier on the Mediterranean coast to watch the show, which began with a synchronized routine from a group of highly-skilled military parachutists.