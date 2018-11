Spain's king Felipe VI (C), Queen Letizia (CL), pose next to Lower House of the Spanish Parliament Speaker, Ana Pastor (CR), Spanish Culture Minister, Jose Guirao (R), El Prado Museum director, Miguel Falomir (L), Madrid regional Government President, Angel Garrido 2R), and Jose Pedro Perez-Llorca, prior to the opening of rhe exhibition 'El Prado Museum 1819-2019.A place of memory', at El Prado museum in Madrid, Spain, 19 November 2018. The show runs until 10 March 2019. EPA/Javier Lizon

A woman looks at artworks 'María Figuero, the Girl, Dressed as a Menina' (1901) by Spanish artist Joaquin Sorolla (i) and 'Portrait of Mrs Leopold Hirsch' (1902) by American artist John Singer Sargentsso (d) displayed during the media preview of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov 16, 2018. The exhibition invites to reflect on how El Prado has turned into a pictorical world reference. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Photographies are displayed during the media preview of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain,16 November 2018. The exhibition invites to reflect on how El Prado has turned into a pictorical world reference. EPA EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

A woman looks at Goya's "La Maja desnuda" and an cubist "Reclined nude" by Picasso displayed, side-by-side during the media preview of the exhibition 'A place of memory' (1819-2019) at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Nov 16, 2018. The exhibition invites to reflect on how El Prado has turned into a pictorical world reference. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Madrid's Prado Museum, which hosts one of the largest collections of classical art in the world, on Monday launched the countdown to its bicentennial with a special exhibition celebration its 199 years of existence, with the presence of the kings of Spain

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia inaugurated the "Museo del Prado: a place of memory," at the gallery to commemorate its founding in 1819.