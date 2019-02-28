The King and Queen of Spain were joined by the president of Peru to usher in on Thursday the 38th edition of Spain's top art fair, but the monarch did not view a controversial larger-than-life artwork of a papier-mache effigy of the head of state whose buyer will contractually have to burn within a year of purchasing it.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia launched the ARCO art fair, which this year puts the spotlight on Peru, joined by Peruvian PM Martín Vizcarra, but swiftly sailed past the Promoteo Gallery space that exhibits Santiago Sierra and Enrique Merino's (both Spanish) artwork titled "Ninot 2019," a 4.5-meter-high (over 14 feet) sculpture of the King with a 200,000 euro ($227,645) price tag and the commitment to burn the monarch's head within the year.