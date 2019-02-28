People work on an artwork mural by London Gallery The Ryder on display during the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Visitors look at an artwork on display at the Sabrina Amrani Gallery during the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A visitor stands in front of artwork by Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck on display during the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spanish King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (L), pose with Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra (C) during the opening of the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Catalan collector Luis Bassat poses in front of the artwork entitled 'Our Favorite Royals' by Finnish artist Riiko Sakkinen on display at the a Forsblom Gallery in the sidelines of the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

A visitor looks at the artwork 'Ninot' by Santiago Sierra and Enrique Merino featuring Spain's King Felipe VI on display at during the International Contemporary Art Fair ARCO at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

The King and Queen of Spain were joined by the president of Peru to usher in on Thursday the 38th edition of Spain's top art fair, but the monarch did not view a controversial larger-than-life artwork of a papier-mache effigy of the head of state whose buyer will contractually have to burn within a year of purchasing it.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia launched the ARCO art fair, which this year puts the spotlight on Peru, joined by Peruvian PM Martín Vizcarra, but swiftly sailed past the Promoteo Gallery space that exhibits Santiago Sierra and Enrique Merino's (both Spanish) artwork titled "Ninot 2019," a 4.5-meter-high (over 14 feet) sculpture of the King with a 200,000 euro ($227,645) price tag and the commitment to burn the monarch's head within the year.