Handout photo released by the 37th King's Cup sailing event organization shows Spain's King Felipe VI (3-R) attending a training session in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, July 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nico Martinez /HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout photo released by the 37th King's Cup sailing event organization shows Spain's Infanta Elena (L) attending a training session in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, July 29, 2018.. Infanta Elena and Spain's King Felipe VI will compete at the sailing regatta running in Mallorca from July 30 to Aug 4 2018. EFE-EPA/MARIA MUINA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout photo released by the 37th King's Cup sailing event organization shows Spain's King Felipe VI (C) attending a training session in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, eastern Spain, July 29 2018. EFE-EPA/ MARIA MUINA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain's King Felipe VI (3-L) is at the helm of the Aifos 500 ship during the first day of 37th King's Cup sailing races in Palma bay, Mallorca island, eastern Spain, July 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/BALLESTEROS

The King of Spain on Monday embarked on his new sailing boat to participate in Day 1 of the 37th edition of the King's Sailing Cup regatta.

King Felipe VI joined the crew of his yacht the "Aifos 500" after completing his traditional Summer official agenda where he met local authorities including the Balearic regional president, Francina Armengol, at the Royal Palace of Almudaina in Palma de Mallorca.