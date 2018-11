Spanish actress Sonia Martinez (L) and screenwriter Alex Pina (R) arrive for the 46th International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton hotel in New York, New York, USA, Nov 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

US actor Tony Shalhoub (C) poses with Spanish Screenwriter Alex Pina (L) and Executive Producer Sonia Martinez (R) with their award for the Drama Series 'La Casa de Papel' during the 46th International Emmy Awards Gala at the New York Hilton hotel in New York, New York, USA, Nov 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

The Spanish series, "La Casa de Papel" (Money Heist), Monday took home the coveted Best Drama award at the 46th annual International Emmy Awards.

The original series produced by Atresmedia has become the most successful non-English Netflix production after the honor at the International Emmys, held in New York.