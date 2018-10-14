Undated photograph provided by the Cervantes Festival showing Spain's La Ribot (l) and France's Mathilde Monnier (r) performing their semi-burlesque theater work "Gustavia," which they will put on in Montevideo at the local Cervantes Festival starting Oct. 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Festival Cervantino/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Spain's La Ribot and Frenchwoman Mathilde Monnier arrived in Montevideo on Sunday to present their work "Gustavia," which uses the burlesque genre to "deflate the sense of seriousness" within the framework of the Cervantes Festival in the Uruguayan capital.

"'Gustavia' offers a complex feminist critique of the demands placed on women to 'perform' their gender competently - both in the theatre and in everyday life," says the invitation to the work, which will be staged in the Adela Reta National Auditorium of Uruguay.